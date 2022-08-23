close
Forecasters Say Quiet Start to the Season Isn’t Likely to Last

Forecasters Say Quiet Start to the Season Isn’t Likely to Last

Latest NewsWeather
August 23, 20224Views

It’s been 51 days since we’ve had a named storm. Forecasters don’t think things will stay this quiet, however, so it’s still important to #BeReady

Historically, 90% of all Category 3 or stronger Atlantic Basin hurricanes have happened after August 20.

Last year, 13 of the season’s 21 named storms and four of the seven hurricanes formed after Aug. 20. This included Hurricane Ida, which made a Category 4 landfall in Louisiana, then triggered massive flash flooding in the northeastern United States.

Read more at https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2022-08-22-atlantic-hurricane-season-quietest-start-in-30-years

© 2016 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.