FRONT CREATING CLOUDINESS AND SHOWERS…MARINE ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT

20th January 2020 – A weak frontal trough is affecting the area and will continue produce cloudiness and showers across the Islands today and tonight.

Meanwhile hazardous sea conditions persist between 2.4 to 3.1 metres or 8 to 10 feet with northerly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. High surf advisory and small craft caution remains in effect. Beach goers should avoid the beaches due to dangerous surfs and rip currents. Mariners should exercise caution while sailing vessels.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.