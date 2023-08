GERT BARELY A TROPICAL CYCLONE… …COULD DISSIPATE OR BECOME POST TROPICAL AT ANY TIME

The center of Tropical Depression Gert was located near latitude 17.2 North, longitude 58.8 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). Gert or its remnants should move west-northwestward to northwestward today.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Gert could dissipate at any time. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

LOCATION…17.2N 58.8W

ABOUT 290 MI…470 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…30 MPH…45 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES

Forecaster Pasch

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀. 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵is 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.

