Governor Augustus Jaspert Issues All-clear After Passage of Tropical Storm Laura

Message from Governor Augustus Jaspert on the Passage of Tropical Storm Laura

A pleasant good morning to all.

The centre of Tropical Storm Laura passed the Territory early this morning, and we can be grateful for the news that there are no reports of major damage.

Forecasters tell us that showers and gusty conditions may continue for some time today as Tropical Strom Laura moves away from our area, and the Territory remains under Tropical Storm Warning. A small craft warning also remains in place.

While some may be eager to return to recreational activities like hiking, with gusty winds possible throughout the day, residents should stay safe and off trails today. Rough sea conditions mean that sea bathers should likewise avoid the waters at this time.

Although the Ministry of Transportation, Works and Utilities reports that all Territory roads are clear, anyone on the roads today should take extra care, as the continuing rain may lead to ponding or new debris washing into the roads.

Notwithstanding the need for continued caution today, the Territory now has the all clear and I am deactivating the National Emergency Operations Centre.

Thanks are due to those of you who helped the Territory prepare for this system. In the public service, there was diligent effort to arrange resources ahead of time to respond to any needs that may have arisen. The NEOC again operated smoothly, and in the community, service organisations and community groups ensured that the most vulnerable among us were taken care of. It’s gratifying to see that across the entire Territory, residents did what was needed to do to protect their homes, businesses and families.

In short, we worked together to Be Ready.

As we continue in the peak of the hurricane season, I would urge everyone not to become complacent. Although we’ve now been spared serious impacts from multiple systems, we must continue to monitor conditions and stay vigilant.

Please stay safe and take care.

Thank you.