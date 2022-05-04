close
Happy International Firefighters Day from DDM

Did you know today is International Firefighters Day?

The Department of Disaster Management extends heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated fire officers in the Virgin Islands. Many know about their hard work to prevent and extinguish blazes, but fire officers are also key emergency responders. These officers are also called upon to conduct search and rescue operations, establish lines of emergency communication, and even to stand up satellite emergency operations centres as shown here on Jost Van Dyke.