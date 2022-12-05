close
Happy International Volunteer Day!

It’s International Volunteer Day!

Volunteers make up an important part of the Virgin Islands’ ability to prepare for and respond to emergencies and disasters.
Whether you are a shelter manager, student volunteer, a member of a community or campus CERT team, part of a Community Resilience Team, or anyone else who helps the BVI #BeReady, we thank you!

If you’d like to serve the Territory as a volunteer in times of emergencies, you can now sign up for the National Volunteer Registry online via the link at the top of this website (direct link: https://volunteers.bviddm.com/)

