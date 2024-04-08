HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A heat advisory is currently in effect for the Virgin Islands until Wednesday.The combination of high temperatures, relatively high humidity and light winds will result in dangerously hot conditions. During the midday hours (11am-2pm) the UV-Index is expected to 11, which is a very high risk of exposure. The threat of health problems, for mainly sensitive people, is forecast to be high, with the potential for extensive impacts.

While extreme heat can put everyone at risk for heat illnesses, health risks are greatest for the elderly, young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties, heart conditions or psychiatric illnesses, people who work or who exercise in the heat, homeless people and low-income earners.

WHAT:

Excessive heat with heat indices of a real feel of 94-100 degrees expected with a 70 – 75 % humidity, very high UV exposure.

IMPACTS:

High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible. Damage to skin due high UV-Index

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

