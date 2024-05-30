HEAT ALERT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the territory between the hours 10am to 3pm for the next couple of days. Heat index could range between 100-105 F. Residents are being asked to exercise caution to reduce the effects of the hot conditions during this period.
At Risk Persons:
- Elderly
- Children
- Outside workers
Here are a few tips to to consider :
- Keep hydrated
- Avoid drinking alcohol
- Seek shade if outside to reduce exposure to the sun
- Wear bright coloured loose-fitted clothing
- Take scheduled breaks to reduce exhaustion if outside.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life