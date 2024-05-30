HEAT ALERT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the territory between the hours 10am to 3pm for the next couple of days. Heat index could range between 100-105 F. Residents are being asked to exercise caution to reduce the effects of the hot conditions during this period.

At Risk Persons:

Elderly

Children

Outside workers

Here are a few tips to to consider :

Keep hydrated

Avoid drinking alcohol

Seek shade if outside to reduce exposure to the sun

Wear bright coloured loose-fitted clothing

Take scheduled breaks to reduce exhaustion if outside.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.