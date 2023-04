Thursday 13th April — Persons who are outside for a prolonged time are ask to exercise caution, the heat index from the Department of Disaster Management Weather Stem shows between the hours of 1:00 – 4:00 pm, the temperature today will be between 82°F-87°F, which is less than ideal conditions.

Use discretion for intense or prolonged exercise/work, watch at-risk players/workers carefully. Provide at least three separate rest break each hour with a minimum duration of 4 minutes each.