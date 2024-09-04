HEAT OUTLOOK FOR THE CARIBBEAN REGION

Heat could be a major factor in the next three months for the Virgin Islands. The Caribbean Regional Climate Centre reports that above normal heat conditions are possible from now until the end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, according to their latest heat outlook.

September through to November is predicted to be considerably hotter than usual. Intense night-time and day-time heating and increasing humidity is likely up to the end of October. This means the Virgin Islands could expect to experience unfavourable conditions even at nights. In the last the three months, most of the region has been a little warmer than usual. In 2023, the Virgin Islands record high of 93F and a heat index of 113F within the September to November period.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS?

There is a high chance of intense and persistent episodes of heat stress in the vulnerable population and small livestock because of high temperature and increasing humidity. This further implies that there will be a great demand for cooling especially in the month of September.

For more information:

https://rcc.cimh.edu.bb/files/2024/08/CARICOF_SONDJF_2024-25_heat_outlook.pdf