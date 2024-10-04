HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Excessive heat conditions are likelyto continue into next week. Light winds and relatively high humidity will possibly allow for the heat index to rise to excessive levels resulting in dangerously hot conditions. Prolonged exposure to these conditions could lead to heat stress and heat related illnesses.

TIMING : Until Friday

WHAT TO EXPECT?

High humidity, high temperatures and heat index (feels like temperature) in excess of 103F between 10am to 3pm daily.

WHAT TO DO?

Keep hydrated by drinking plenty fluids. ( Avoid alcoholic beverages) Keep cool by using fans or AC units Seek shade during midday hours if outside Wear a hat to get protection from the sun Use sunscreen to protect the skin Take schedule breaks if working outside Do not leave children our pets in vehicles Ensure that animals and pets have enough water to prevent dehydration

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.