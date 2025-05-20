Home Weather HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
by Andrew Jackson

Current weather conditions indicate temperatures in the mid-80s, with a heat index ranging from the mid to high 90s (possibly higher) due to humidity levels exceeding 80%.

🌡️ Potential Impacts:

  • Increased risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke

  • Strain on individuals engaged in outdoor labor or physical activity

  • Higher health risks for the elderly, young children, and those with preexisting conditions

Recommended Safety Precautions:

  • Stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty

  • Limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, and breathable clothing

  • Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas

  • Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

