HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Current weather conditions indicate temperatures in the mid-80s, with a heat index ranging from the mid to high 90s (possibly higher) due to humidity levels exceeding 80%.
🌡️ Potential Impacts:
-
Increased risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke
-
Strain on individuals engaged in outdoor labor or physical activity
-
Higher health risks for the elderly, young children, and those with preexisting conditions
✅ Recommended Safety Precautions:
-
Stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty
-
Limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
-
Wear lightweight, light-colored, and breathable clothing
-
Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas
-
Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles