HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Hot weather is expected to persist throughout the day. As of 9 a.m., the heat index is approaching 95°F and is likely to reach the upper 90s later today. A heat index of 96°F or higher signals dangerously hot and humid conditions, making it more difficult for the body to cool down. This significantly raises the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly among vulnerable groups.
🚨 People at Higher Risk
Elderly adults (65+)
Young children and infants
People with chronic illnesses (heart disease, asthma, diabetes)
Outdoor workers or athletes
Pregnant individuals
✅ Top 5 Safety Tips
Stay hydrated – Water is your best friend. Avoid sugary and alcoholic drinks.
Avoid peak heat hours – Try to stay indoors between 10 AM and 4 PM.
Wear light, breathable clothing – Choose loose fabrics like cotton or linen.
Cool off regularly – Cold compresses, cool showers, or time in A/C make a big difference.
Check on vulnerable neighbors – Especially seniors, those living alone