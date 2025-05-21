Home Weather HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
by Andrew Jackson

Hot weather is expected to persist throughout the day. As of 9 a.m., the heat index is approaching 95°F and is likely to reach the upper 90s later today. A heat index of 96°F or higher signals dangerously hot and humid conditions, making it more difficult for the body to cool down. This significantly raises the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly among vulnerable groups.

🚨 People at Higher Risk

  • Elderly adults (65+)

  • Young children and infants

  • People with chronic illnesses (heart disease, asthma, diabetes)

  • Outdoor workers or athletes

  • Pregnant individuals

Top 5 Safety Tips

  1. Stay hydratedWater is your best friend. Avoid sugary and alcoholic drinks.

  2. Avoid peak heat hoursTry to stay indoors between 10 AM and 4 PM.

  3. Wear light, breathable clothingChoose loose fabrics like cotton or linen.

  4. Cool off regularlyCold compresses, cool showers, or time in A/C make a big difference.

  5. Check on vulnerable neighborsEspecially seniors, those living alone

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

 

