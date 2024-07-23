HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Hot conditions are likely today for the Virgin Islands. High temperatures along with heat index (feels like temperature) in excess or 103F are likely. Residents are encouraged to take precautionary measures to beat the heat especially during the hours between 11am and 3pm for t.he rest of this week

Construction workers, beach-goers and children at summer camps should ensure they have schedule break periods to reduce exposure to the sun. Prolonged exposure to the sun could cause heat stress on the body so it is best to reduce time in the sun.

Here are a few other tips to consider:

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water Seek shade if outside during midday hours Use sunscreen to help protect the skin from the sun If available, try to keep cool by using fans or AC units

Safety is very important, let us exercise safety during these excessive hot.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.