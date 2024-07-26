HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Excessive heat conditions are expected over the next couple of days. The presence of the Sahara in the territory will continue to influence the temperature and the heat index throughout the weekend. Heat index throughout this period is expected to be in excess of 104F especially during the midday hours.

Residents are being encouraged to take steps to reduce the effects of the heat during this time. Let us practice heat safe tips, here are few to consider:

Seek shade if outside Use sunscreen to reduce sun exposure Use AC units or fan to keep cool Drink lots of fluid and keep hydrated Avoid direct exposure to the sun as much as possible Avoid drinking alcohol

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.