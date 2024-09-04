HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Excessive heat conditions is likely for the Territory at least until Sunday. A mixture of high temperatures and high index could make the environment feels uncomfortable. These conditions are likely during the midday hours up to about 3pm.

The Department of Disaster Management encourages residents to take steps in order to keep safe in these hot conditions. Staying safe in hot weather conditions is a important as it can lead to heat stress and cause heat related illnesses.

HERE ARE A FEW HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

Drink plenty of fluids to keep hydrated (avoid alcohol) Wear light-coloured loose fitting clothes Use fans or AC units to stay cool Take frequent break if working outdoors Do not leave children or pets in vehicles Check on animals to ensure they have plenty of water

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life