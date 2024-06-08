HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Extremely hot conditions expected for the Virgin Islands over the next couple of days. High temperatures coupled with heat index above 100F are likely during the midday hours.

Residents are being asked to exercise caution in these hot conditions. Here are a few tips to consider:

Avoid drinking soft drinks or alcohol Drink adequate amount of water Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day as much as possible (10am-3pm) Use sunscreen and seek shade if you have to be outside. Wear loosely fitted bright coloured clothes.

