HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Extremely hot conditions expected for the Virgin Islands over the next couple of days. High temperatures coupled with heat index above 100F are likely during the midday hours.
Residents are being asked to exercise caution in these hot conditions. Here are a few tips to consider:
- Avoid drinking soft drinks or alcohol
- Drink adequate amount of water
- Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day as much as possible (10am-3pm)
- Use sunscreen and seek shade if you have to be outside.
- Wear loosely fitted bright coloured clothes.
Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.