HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRIGN ISLANDS Sunday, July 21, 2024

Hot humid conditions are expected throughout the Territory for the next couple of days. Residents are being encouraged to take necessary steps to reduce effects of the heat.

Here are a few tips:

  • Keep hydrated
  • Use sunscreen
  • Stay indoors as much as possible (midday hours)
  • Avoid drinking alcohol

 

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. The information shared by the Department is obtained from various professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. In no way can DDM or the Virgin Islands Government be held responsible for the use of this information in an appropriate manner for legal evidence or to justify any decision that may result in loss of finances, property or life.