Help Shape the Future of DDM

Residents and visitors who stay in the Virgin Islands three weeks a year or more are encouraged to take part in a survey to help improve the Department of Disaster Management’s public outreach and emergency communication.

In just 15 minutes or less, participants will help inform the DDM about which communication methods are preferred by the community, plus there is an opportunity to share new ideas about how the department can improve.

Complete the survey from your home computer or mobile phone at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KAP2022

For those who prefer a paper form, or who require assistance completing the survey due to language, literacy, vision or other limitations, please contact the department by phone at (284) 468-4200.