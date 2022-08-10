Help Shape the Future of DDM’s Work

Part of Working Together to be Ready is learning what the community needs from us!

The Department of Disaster Management is seeking the public’s input. You can help the DDM improve by sharing your ideas in our short survey available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KAP2022

Information collected will be used to help to strengthen the department’s early warning, awareness, education and outreach efforts while also helping to identify the most effective communication platform(s).

The questions are about what residents and long-stay visitors aged 11 and older know about hazards/disasters based on information disseminated from the DDM using various communication platforms. Answers are confidential and cannot be linked back to individuals. The survey should take about 15 minutes and participants will not be contacted in the future.