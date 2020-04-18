HEOC Reports First Suspected COVID-19 Death

It is with sad regret to advise that the British Virgin Islands has registered its first death due to a suspected case of COVID-19.

At the meeting of the House of Assembly it was informed that a 52-year-old female was admitted to the ICU at the Dr. D Orlando Smith Hospital. The patient was treated in accordance with standard clinical protocols but unfortunately succumbed.

The team is in contact with the family and at this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. Cabinet, National Security Council and Health Emergency Operations Centre have convened emergency meetings to consider immediate, medium and long term measures required to keep everyone safe and informed.

Further information by the Governor, Premier and the Minister for Health and Social Development would be communicated through live media at 1:00pm.