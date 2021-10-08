High Surf Advisory For The BVI Tomorrow

Urgent – Marine Weather Message

High Surf Advisory

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Friday 08 October 2021

𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀…

Locations to be affected: Reefs and exposed mainly northeast-facing coastlines with relatively shallow, gently to moderately sloping near shore areas.

𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆.

Synopsis: Moderate long periodz swells are expected to reach the area, affecting mainly northeast-facing

coastlines. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of those using the affected coastlines is forecast to rise to moderate, with the potential for significant impacts.

These swells are expected to cause life-threatening surfs and rip currents near affected coastlines. A high surf advisory means that dangerous surfs of 2 to 3 metres or 6 to 10 feet will affect some coastlines in the advisory area, producing

hazardous conditions.

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 2.5 metres (6 to 8 feet), occasionally or locally reaching 3 metres (10 feet).

Swell period: 9 to 15 seconds. Swells: Northeast at 1.2 to 1.5 metres (4 to 5 feet) and occasionally higher.

Surfs (breaking swells): Over 2 metres (over 6 feet). These conditions are conducive for dangerous rip currents.

Please note that surfs could be as much as twice the height of swells, depending on the bathymetry of the near shore areas.

Coastal flooding: High tides combine with onshore wind and swell actions could result in localized coastal

flooding and beach erosion.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life–strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; injuries to beachgoers; beach erosion; sea water splashing onto low lying coastal roads; beach closures; localized disruptions to marine recreation and businesses; financial losses; damage to coral reefs; saltwater intrusion and

disruptions to potable water from desalination. High surfs can knock spectators off exposed rocks and jetties.

Precautionary: Beachgoers should be extremely cautious; bathe only where lifeguards are present or the

sheltered, less affected beaches, mainly to the south and west.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and near structures such as groins, jetties and piers. If caught in a rip current,

relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions.

