HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MIDDAY

Locations to be affected: Reefs and exposed northern and northern facing coastlines relatively shallow, gently to

moderately sloping, nearshore areas.

Timing: Until Monday midday

Synopsis: Moderate long-period swells are reaching the area and causing hazardous conditions along mainly northern

and north-facing coastlines. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of those using the

affected coastlines is moderate with the potential for significant impacts. These swells could cause life-threatening

surfs and rip currents on affected coastlines. A high surf advisory means that dangerous surfs of 2 to 3 metres or 6 to 10 feet will affect some coastlines in the advisory area, producing hazardous conditions.

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.5 to 2.4 metres (5 to 8 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 3.1 metres (10

feet).

Swell period: 9 to 12 seconds. Swells: North at 1.5 to 1.8 metres (5 to 6 feet) and occasionally higher

Surfs (breaking swells): Over 1.8 metres (over 6 feet). These conditions are conducive to dangerous rip currents. Please

note that surfs could be as much as twice the height of swells, depending on the bathymetry of the nearshore areas.

Coastal flooding: High tides combined with onshore wind and swell actions could result in localised coastal flooding

and beach erosion.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life–strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; injuries to

beachgoers; beach erosion; sea water splashing onto low-lying coastal roads; beach closures; localised disruptions to

marine recreation and businesses; financial losses; damage to coral reefs; saltwater intrusion and disruptions to

potable water from desalination. High surfs can knock spectators off exposed rocks and jetties.

Precautionary: Beachgoers, especially to the mainly affected coastlines, should be extremely cautious; bathe only

where lifeguards are present or on the sheltered, less affected beaches, mainly to the south. Extreme caution is also

required by those using the affected non-beach or rocky coastlines.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or

breaks in the sandbar and near structures such as groins, jetties and piers. If caught in a rip current, relax and float.

Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore

and call or wave for help.

Forecaster: Letitia Humphreys

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.