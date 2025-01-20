HIGH SURF AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISANDS

Locations to be affected:

Reefs and exposed northern and northern facing coastlines relatively shallow, gently to moderately sloping, nearshore areas.

Mainly, open waters on the Eastern and Northern sides of the islands out to 20 nautical miles.

Timing:

HIGH SURF ADVISORY from Today until Friday morning SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY from Today until Wednesday morning

Synopsis: : Fresh to strong winds associated with a tight pressure gradient, are generating a combination of wind waves and wind swells, resulting in hazardous seas, mainly on the eastern and

northern sides of the islands. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of those using the affected coastlines is moderate with the potential for significant impacts. These swells could cause life-threatening surfs and rip currents on affected coastlines.

A high surf advisory means that dangerous surfs of 2 to 3 metres or 6 to 10 feet will affect some coastlines in the advisory area, producing hazardous conditions.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds over open waters: East at 23 to 40 km/h (12 to 22 knots; 14 to 25 mph), with strong gusts to 56 km/h (30 knots; 35 mph)

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.8 to 2.4 metres (6 to 8 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 3.1 metres (10feet). Swell period: 9 to 13 seconds.

Swells: North-northwest at 1.5 to 2.1 metres (5 to 7 feet) and occasionally higher

Surfs(breaking swells): Over 1.8 metres (over 6 feet).

These conditions are conducive to dangerous rip currents. Please note that surfs could be as much as twice the height of swells, depending on the bathymetry of the nearshore areas.

Coastal flooding: High tides combined with onshore wind and swell actions could result in localised coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life–strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; injuries to beachgoers; beach erosion; sea water splashing onto low-lying coastal roads; beach closures; localised disruptions to marine recreation and businesses; financial losses; damage to coral reefs; saltwater intrusion and disruptions to potable water from desalination. High surfs can knock spectators off exposed rocks and jetties. Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; capsize or damage or loss of vessels and marine equipment.

Precautionary: Beachgoers, especially to the mainly affected coastlines, should be extremely cautious; bathe only where lifeguards are present or on the sheltered, less affected beaches, mainly to the south. Extreme caution is also required by those using the affected non-beach or rocky coastlines.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.