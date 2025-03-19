HIGH SURF WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT TOMORROW MIDDAY

Locations to be affected: Reefs and mainly exposed northern and north-facing coastlines with relatively shallow, gentle to moderately sloping, nearshore areas.

Timing: From Thursday midday until Friday dawn for the British Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Rising moderate long-period swells will reach the area and cause very hazardous conditions mainly along northern and north-facing coastlines. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of those using the affected coastlines is high, with the potential for extensive impacts. These swells are expected to cause life-threatening surfs and rip currents for affected coastlines. A high surf warning means that dangerous battering surfs of over 3 metres or over 10 feet will affect some coastlines in the warning area, producing very hazardous conditions.

Seas (significant wave heights): 2.1 to 3.1 metres (7 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 3.7 metres (12 feet).

Swell period: 12 to 13 seconds.

Swells: North-northwest at 2.4 to 2.7 metres (8 to 9 feet) and occasionally higher.

Surfs (breaking swells): Over 3.1 metres (over 10 feet). These conditions will be very conducive to dangerous rip currents.

Please note that surfs could be as much as twice the height of swells, depending on the bathymetry of the nearshore areas.

Coastal flooding: High tides combined with onshore wind and swell actions will result in coastal flooding and

beach erosion.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life–strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; injuries

to beachgoers; beach erosion; sea water splashing onto low-lying coastal roads; beach closures; disruptions

to marine recreation and businesses; financial losses; damage to coral reefs; salt-water intrusion and

disruptions to potable water from desalination. High surfs can knock spectators off exposed rocks and jetties.

Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbours making navigating the harbour channel dangerous.

Precautionary actions: No one should enter the waters of the main warning areas. All are also urged to avoid

rocky and or coastal structures along affected coastlines. A high surf advisory remains in effect for beaches

on the south side. Bathe only where lifeguards are present or on the sheltered, less affected beaches. Extreme

caution is still required by those using these alternate areas.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low

spots or breaks in the sandbar and near structures such as groins, jetties and piers. If caught in a rip current,

relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable

to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.