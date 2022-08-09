HMS Protector visits BVI

Last week DDM Acting Director Jasen Penn joined Governor John Rankin, Premier Dr. the Honourable Natalio Wheatley, Deputy Premier Kye Rymer, Attorney General Dawn Smith, and Police Commissioner Mark Collins aboard HMS Protector, while it was at anchor near Road Town, Tortola.

Captain Milly Ingham, the first woman to command a Royal Navy ship, gave a brief tour followed by a presentation of the ship’s humanitarian aid and disaster response capabilities.

The ship tour complemented a recent visit to the Territory by UK military personnel from the Ministry of Defence Joint Force Headquarters and Royal Engineers from 24 Commando Crisis Response Troop. The in-person visit facilitated a deeper understanding of disaster response needs in the Caribbean. That visit saw the military personnel viewing critical infrastructure, and joining the Department for Disaster Management and key local officials for a disaster scenario Table Top Exercise.

Regular visits by military personnel are one part of the UK’s support for Working Together to Be Ready in the BVI and the rest of the Caribbean. HMS Protector will remain in Caribbean waters, standing ready to assist should the need arise.