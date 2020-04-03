House To House Waste Collection Begins Today

The public is advised that House to House Waste Collection will begin on Friday April 3 from 7:00 a.m. and will be collected every Monday, Wednesday and Friday Territory-wide. Residents are asked to put their household waste out between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Household waste must be contained in sealed bags. Trash/household bins/can placement is encouraged to eliminate tampering by stray animals. Recyclable waste is not being collected during this time and can be stockpiled until after the curfew. Owners of apartment complexes are also asked to designate an area for tenants that is suitable for collection of waste. Persons can contact 468-9030 or email dwm@gov.vg. for more information.