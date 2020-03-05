How to Participate in Caribe Wave 2020 in 8 Easy Steps

- Register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Reg_CW2020
- On Exercise Day, March 19, 2020, the Department of Disaster Management will trigger the National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System, which means that sirens, radio notifications, SMS messages and our DDM app will notify the public of the test.
- When you hear the alert, react as you normally would during an earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold On.
- After one minute, proceed to your tsunami assembly point.
- Wait to hear the “all clear” message at the conclusion of the exercise.
- Practice a damage check when you get back to your home, school, or office.
- Reflect on what you’ve learned. What improvements can you make to your plans now that you’ve practiced what to do? Let us know how it went at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r
/CW2020_GenFeed
- Finally, we’d love to see your photos and videos on social media, so please share them and tag @BVIDDM or use the hashtag #CaribeWaveBVI
