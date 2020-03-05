close
How to Participate in Caribe Wave 2020 in 8 Easy Steps

March 5, 2020
  1. Register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Reg_CW2020
  2. On Exercise Day, March 19, 2020, the Department of Disaster Management will trigger the National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System, which means that sirens, radio notifications, SMS messages and our DDM app will notify the public of the test.
  3. When you hear the alert, react as you normally would during an earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold On.
  4. After one minute, proceed to your tsunami assembly point.
  5. Wait to hear the “all clear” message at the conclusion of the exercise.
  6. Practice a damage check when you get back to your home, school, or office.
  7. Reflect on what you’ve learned. What improvements can you make to your plans now that you’ve practiced what to do? Let us know how it went at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r
    /CW2020_GenFeed
  8. Finally, we’d love to see your photos and videos on social media, so please share them and tag @BVIDDM or use the hashtag #CaribeWaveBVI