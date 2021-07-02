HURRICANE ELSA 5PM UPDATE

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 63.7 West. Elsa is moving toward the west near 30 mph (48 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday. A west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected Saturday night and Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday. On the forecast track, Elsa will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast through Saturday. Slow weakening is expected to begin Saturday night or Sunday as Elsa passes near or over the Greater Antilles.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles(220 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 991 mb (29.27 inches).

