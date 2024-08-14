HURRICANE ERNESTO UPDATE – ALL CLEAR

Message by His Excellency the Governor Daniel Pruce

Good afternoon Virgin Islands. After consulting with the National Emergency Operations Centre and the Premier, I am assured that the immediate threat from Hurricane Ernesto has passed and it is appropriate to issue the All Clear.

This means that it is generally safe to move about, and that Government Offices will re-open tomorrow, but we should all still use caution. Motorists should expect ponding on the road and possible debris. Please drive with extra care. Mariners should bear in mind that rough seas associated with Ernesto are expected to continue for the next couple of days.

Although a full assessment will take time, we know that this storm caused some damage to the islands. That is to be expected. We experienced sustained winds of 48 miles per hour with gusts of up to 80 miles per hour. Around the Territory, an average of 5 inches of rain fell, with some areas seeing up to 8 inches of rain.

Many have been impacted by flooding, and will need to time to repair and restore their homes or businesses. Strong winds, high waves, and rains have led to numerous downed trees and property damage.

Please take this time to check on your friends and neighbours, especially those you know to be vulnerable. Power has already been restored in Road Town and Central Tortola, but it may take time for the rest of the Territory.

I would also ask for your collective patience as systems come back online fully.

I have one more request: As we head into the busiest period of the Hurricane Season, I ask everyone to consider how they can prepare for the next storm and take steps to be ready.