HURRICANE ISAIAS HAS FORMED

31ST July 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre has upgraded Tropical Storm Isaias to Hurricane Isaias at 11:40 PM 30th July 2020.

The system is no longer a threat to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) as it has since passed. This will be our final update on Isaias.

At 200 AM, the centre of Hurricane Isaias was located near latitude 20.6 degrees North, longitude 72.7 degrees West or approximately 566 miles West North West of the BVI. Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 18 mph, and a generally northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next couple of days followed by turn toward the north-northwest.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible today, and Isaias is expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter data is 992 mb.

Isaias becomes the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane 2020 Season.

