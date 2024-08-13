HURRICANE WATCH ISSUED FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

At 11:00 am, the Virgin Islands was placed on a hurricane watch. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the next 12 hours.

Tropical Storm Ernesto is currently 169 miles east-southeast of Road Town. The storm is also slightly stronger as it moves west-northwest at approximately 18 miles per hour, and is expected to pass near the Virgin Islands later tonight. Sustained winds with this system are at 50 miles per hour.

Approximately 4-6 inches of rain are expected.

Residents should continue to monitor updates from the DDM.

Please see the full update from the National Hurricane Centre below:

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…16.9N 62.6W

ABOUT 155 MI…250 KM ESE OF ST. CROIX

ABOUT 250 MI…405 KM ESE OF SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…50 MPH…85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 18 MPH…30 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1003 MB…29.62 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands,

Culebra, and Vieques.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Hurricane Watch

for the British Virgin Islands.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Vieques and Culebra

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla

* Guadeloupe

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Sint Maarten

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico

* Vieques and Culebra

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area, in this case within the next 12 hours or so.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the northeastern Caribbean should monitor the

progress of Ernesto.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States,

including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the

United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ernesto was

located near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 62.6 West. Ernesto is

moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this

general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A motion

toward the northwest and then north at a slower forward speed is

expected on Wednesday and Thursday. On the forecast track, the

center of Ernesto should pass near or over the Virgin Islands this

evening, and then pass just to the northeast and north of Puerto

Rico tonight and on Wednesday. Ernesto should then move over the

western Atlantic later in the week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and

Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane by early Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)

from the center. A wind gust to 65 mph (105 km/h) was recently

reported on St. Barthelemy.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

Key messages for Ernesto can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT5 and WMO header WTNT45 KNHC

and on the web at hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT5.shtml.

RAINFALL: Tropical Storm Ernesto is expected to produce total rain

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches over portions of the Leeward Islands

from Guadeloupe to Dominica and across the U.S and British Virgin

Islands. Rainfall totals of 6 to 8 inches, with maximum amounts of

10 inches, are expected across southeastern Puerto Rico, with totals

of 2 to 4 inches across northwestern Puerto Rico.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with

Tropical Storm Ernesto, please see the National Weather Service

Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov/graphics_at5.shtml?rainqpf

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring over portions of the

warning area in the Leeward Islands. Tropical storm conditions are

expected to begin spreading over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

later today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are also possible

over the Virgin Islands, Vieques, and Culebra this evening into

tonight.

STORM SURGE: A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1

to 3 feet above ground level for the eastern coast of Puerto Rico

from San Juan to Guayama, including the islands of Culebra and

Vieques and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas, St.

John, and St. Croix.

A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet

above normal tide levels in the British Virgin Islands. Near the

coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

SURF: Swells generated by Ernesto are affecting portions of the

Leeward Islands and Virgin Islands and will spread westward to

Puerto Rico later today. These swells will then reach the

Dominican Republic tonight, the Turks and Caicos Islands and

southeastern Bahamas on Wednesday, and Bermuda on Thursday.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next intermediate advisory at 200 PM AST.

Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.

Forecaster Berg