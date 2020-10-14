INCLEMENT WEATHER APPROACHING THE TERRITORY

October 14th 2020 – The presence of a weak upper level trough along with an approaching broad area of low pressure will produce unsettled weather conditions over and around the islands later today and tonight.

Possible rainfall accumulations could total 12.7 to 19mm or 0.5 to 0.75 of an inch during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms overnight into tomorrow.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 4 to 10 knots becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.