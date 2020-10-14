INCLEMENT WEATHER UPDATE #2

October 14th 2020 – Tropical Disturbance AL93/Disturbance 1 is expected to cause unstable conditions across the area over much of the next 24 hours. The disturbance is also forecast to cause a surge in the winds, resulting in hazardous seas for small craft operators.

Weather tonight: Becoming cloudy mainly after midnight with an 80 percent or a very high chance of periods of showers and thunderstorms, some likely heavy at times.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with an 80 percent or a very high chance of periods of showers and thunderstorms, some likely heavy at times.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots tonight and 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots tomorrow. Gusts of 41 to 59 km/h or 22 to 32 knots are also expected.

Seas: 1.2 to 2 meters or 4 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory goes into effect tonight for mainly Atlantic waters.

No Flash Flood Watches or Warnings issued for the BVI at this time, however persons should be aware of the potential for heavy downpours that may lead to such alerts being issued.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.