INVEST 92/DISTURBANCE 1 BECOMING ORGANIZED

26TH July 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre is monitoring disturbance 1/Invest 92 L. Residents should closely monitor this disturbance as it has the potential to be a CAT1 hurricane before passing the territory. In addition current forecast models have this system passing very close to the British Virgin Islands around Friday.

At 8AM Disturbance 1 was located near 11 degrees north, 36 degrees west, or about 1958 miles east southeast of the British Virgin Islands. The system is moving to the west near 20 mph. This is expected to take the system into the northern Windward or the Leeward Islands late Wednesday or on Thursday. While the system remains somewhat disorganized, there does appear to be a broad low level circulation present with this disturbance. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat favorable for development. In additional, all models forecast development. Forecasters have indicated there is a 90 percent chance of tropical development.

Presently the current forecast track has the system passing very close to the Virgin Islands however the DDM will continue to monitor and provide updates of any changes.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.