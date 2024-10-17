INVEST 94L INCHES CLOSER TO THE TERRITORY

The Department continues to monitor the movement of Invest 94L westward towards the Virgin Islands. Its current location is near 17 North 56 West approximately 575 miles east of the Virgin Islands. Invest 94L continues to move westward at approximately 20 mph. This area of disturbance is expected to impact the Territory starting early tomorrow morning.

There is a heightened chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the vicinity of the territory tomorrow. Sea conditions are expected to be elevated at least until Sunday. Small craft operators should be exercise caution throughout this period. Motorists should be mindful that road conditions are expected to be wet and should navigate carefully.

Residents should pay keen attention to updates because weather conditions could change at short notice. The next update will be tomorrow at 8:30am or sooner if required.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.