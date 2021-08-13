INVEST 95L UPDATE @ 8AM

Forecaster Berg of the National Hurricane Centre 8am advisory.

Showers and thunderstorms have become a little better organized since yesterday near an area of low pressure located about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next day or two while moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 20 mph. This system is expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands Saturday night and then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night. Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required later today or tonight for portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and

Puerto Rico, since strong winds and heavy rainfall are likely to spread across those areas over the weekend, regardless of the system’s development. Interests in these areas should continue to monitor the progress of this disturbance.

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀. 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀.

