January 2025 was the warmest on record globally

The European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has found that January, 2025 has been the warmest January on record, with global temperature averages coming in at 1.75C above the averages from the years 1991-2020.

The report also noted multiple anomalies and extremes in global sea surface temperatures for January 2025, categorising the eastern Caribbean Sea among the warmest compared to average.

The full monthly report is available at https://climate.copernicus.eu/surface-air-temperature-january-2025