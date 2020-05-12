Job Opportunities at CDEMA

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency is seeking applicants for Executive Director and Executive Assistant.

The Executive Director will be responsible for the overall direction and leadership of the Agency and for ensuring accountability and good governance. This post reports to the Council of Ministers, and will also be responsible for Programme Management, including strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, financial management and resource allocation.

The Executive Assistant will be responsible for providing administrative support to the Executive Director and for coordinating the day-to-day operations of the Office of the Executive Director.

Applications for both posts close later this month. For more information on the posts or how to apply, please visit www.cdema.org/opportunities.