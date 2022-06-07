Job Opportunity for a Qualified Meteorologist

The Government of the Virgin Islands is seeking a professional meteorologist. The successful applicant will provide timely, evidence-based weather forecasts, analysis and research to support effective decision making for stakeholders and the general public.

The meteorologist’s responsibilities include:

1. Observing and interpreting data from the land, sea and upper atmosphere

2. Providing relevant stakeholders with current, timely and relevant weather forecasts and information for informed decision making

3. Analysing data to provide long and short range weather predictions

4. Preparing visual aids and maps and deliver forecasts to identified stakeholders, including the media

5. Conducting research and predictions on climate change

The officer also has emergency functions including:

1. Establishing and managing a weather monitoring system and messaging centre

2. Ensuring the NEOC receives and disseminates warnings to regions and zones as directed by the NEOC Director or

another assigned officer

3. Providing recommendations to the NEOC director for the activation of relevant early warning systems

For more information and details on how to apply, please see the vacancy notice.