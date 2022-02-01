Join Virtual Tsunami Safety Presentation

At Playa Rincón, the inundation was observed 700 metres (2,300 ft) inland, and waves reached heights up to 5 metres. Approximately 1,600 people died across the north-east coast of Hispaniola. Smaller tsunami waves were recorded in Puerto Rico, Bermuda and as far away as New Jersey.

