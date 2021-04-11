La Soufrière Volcano Update

La Soufriere Eruption SCIENTIFIC UPDATE, 11/04/21 6:00PM

1. Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent continued the pattern that began yesterday.

2. The seismic network recorded short episodes of high-amplitude seismic tremor, each lasting around 20

minutes and with gaps between them from one to six hours.

3. The episodes appeared to coincide with periods of enhanced venting or explosive activity. The background level of seismic tremor between the episodes has been increasing slowly since about 10:30 am.

4. Steaming in the upper parts of the Rabacca valley was observed at about midday. Investigation of the cause of this phenomena is currently being investigated.

5. The volcano continues to erupt explosively with the production of copious amounts of ash.

6. Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days impacting St. Vincent and neighbouring islands.

7. Visit the International Volcanic Health Hazard Network online platforms for information and resources on volcanic ash precautions.

Volcanic ash information resources: https://www.ivhhn.org/information

Volcanic ash safety videos: https://www.ivhhn.org/information/ivhhn-videos

Photo: R. Robertson, UWI-SRC

