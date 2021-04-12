La Soufrière Volcano Update

Information from National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) According to the Scientists at SRC: “the domes have already been destroyed and ejected. The eruption cloud went into the atmosphere and then collapsed causing pyroclastic density currents (PDCs).” So, what we had is an eruption column collapse. The volcano continues to erupt explosively and has now begun to generate pyroclastic density currents. Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.