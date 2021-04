Explosion at #LaSoufriere today at -6:15am.

Eruption column estimated at roughly 8000m high with an #ash cloud seen moving towards the west of #StVincent. The period between explosions has now lengthened to more than 40 hours.

–

–

@nemosvg20 @dem.barbados @cdemacoordinatingunit

–

–

#uwi #uwiseismic #volcanoes #svg #stilldangerous #redalert