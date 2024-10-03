LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS COMPLETE EMERGENCY CARE COURSE

Nearly 50 Law Enforcement Officers have completed a certified Emergency Care and Treatment in Disasters Course.

The one-week World Health Organization (WHO) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) training was facilitated through the Virgin Islands Public Service Learning Institute (VIPSLI).

Participants were drawn from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF), Virgin Islands Fire & Rescue Service, His Majesty’s Customs, BVI Airports Authority and Immigration Department.

The officers engaged in a 13-part series that provided training for the administration of life-saving measures in the event of an emergency. PAHO instructor and a retired officer of the Barbados Defense Force, Mr. Peter Burges facilated the training.

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Sharleen DaBreo-Lettsome, MBE said that the completion of the training is key to ensuring that Law Enforcement in the Virgin Islands is on par with international standards and recommendations from the Review of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice bodies in the British Virgin Islands.

Mrs. DaBreo-Lettsome said, “These law enforcement agencies are the Territory’s first responders, it is vital that we ensure they receive the necessary training to adequately respond to medical needs in the event of an emergency. Trainings like these increase our ability to adequately respond and save lives in those critical minutes following a disaster or emergency.”

The Permanent Secretary added, “Through VI learning institute, we have also established a recertification programme for this course, to ensure that certified officer’s skills are continuously tested.”

The training focused on the delivery of emergency medical care and treatment in a non-hospital environment and allowed participants to gain a detailed understanding of various vital systems within the human body.

They were engaged in detailed presentations in an interactive classroom environment that fostered understanding of the connectivity and relationship between organs, how they are affected in a variety of conditions, and best practices to provide treatment.

The officers also received hands-on experience in managing a number of injured persons at accident sites. Treatment included initial assessment, splinting damaged limbs, securing severely injured patients, and preparing them for ambulance transport.

The completion of the one-week training marks the first step in a series that will provide Law Enforcement Officers across the Territory with the basic skills and training necessary to attend to the immediate needs of persons in the event of an emergency or disaster.