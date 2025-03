At approximately 7.48 pm, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.96 with an estimated maximum intensity III was felt in the Virgin Islands. According to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, the epicenter of this earthquake was at Latitude: 18.7998 N and Longitude: 64.4158 W. With a depth of 8 kilometers. Distances 10.59 Km NW of Anegada,35.07 Km N of Virgin Gorda and 47.64 Km NE of Road Town. No Tsunami Warning, Advisory, or Watch is in effect for the Virgin.