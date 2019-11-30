MAGNITUDE 4.78 MI EARTHQUAKE FELT IN THE PR/VI REGION      

On the 29 November 2019, at 11:08 AM, the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, recorded an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.78

The epicenter was located at latitude 18.98 North, longitude 67.18 West or approximately 191 miles west north west of the British Virgin Islands at a depth of 37 km. No Watches, Advisories or Warnings were issued for this event.

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) takes this time to remind the BVI community that we live in a seismically active zone, which makes the Territory vulnerable to earthquakes.

During an earthquake it is important to stay calm, if you are inside stay there, move away from ceiling fans, glass windows and doors or anything that may fall. Get under a desk or sturdy piece of furniture cover your head and hold on. If outdoors, move into an open area away from trees, building, or utility wires and poles.

During an earthquake the more you move the more likely you are to be hurt, so refrain from entering or exiting a building at the time of the impact.