Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Felt in the Virgin Islands

More from the Puerto Rico Seismic Network on the May 8 Virgin Islands Platform quake:
Estimated Maximum Intensity: V in Tortola, BVI
Location: 26.61 Km North of Anegada, BVI
54.65 Km North of Virgin Gorda, BVI
To improve understanding of earthquake impacts, you can contribute a “did you feel it?” report about this event at
https://shake.uprm.edu/dyfi/dyfi.php?id=20220508133257&lat=18.98&lon=-64.36&prof=25&mag=5.5_Ml&timeid=20220508133257
For full event details, visit the PRSN event page at http://www.prsn.uprm.edu/English/Informe_Sismo/myinfoGeneral.php?id=20220508133257&lat=18.9755&lon=-64.3585&prof=25&mag=5.5_Ml