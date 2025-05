At approximately 2.58 am, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.63. According to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, the epicenter of this earthquake was at Latitude: 18.934 N and Longitude: 64.363 W. With a depth of 40 kilometers. Distances 22.09 Km North of Anegada, 50.06 Km North of Virgin Gorda, and 196.19 Km East-Northeast of San Juan, PR.

No Tsunami Warning, Advisory, or Watch is in effect for the Virgin.