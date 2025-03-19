Marine Update for the Virgin Islands

14
Large northwesterly swells are anticipated to arrive as early as tomorrow morning, with elevated sea conditions persisting until at least Friday afternoon.
What to Expect:
- Swells: Northwesterly swells ranging from 5 to 7 feet, occasionally higher.
Timing:
- From tomorrow morning until at least Friday.
Affected Areas:
- Northern coastal waters across the Territory, especially northern Anegada.
Potential Impacts:
- Hazardous seas.
- Elevated risk of dangerous rip currents.
Recommended Actions:
- Mariners and Small Craft Operators: Navigate cautiously and avoid venturing into open waters if possible.
- Coastal Interests: Exercise caution and avoid entering the water where possible.
Stay informed and prioritize safety during this period of elevated sea conditions.
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life