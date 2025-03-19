Home Latest News Marine Update for the Virgin Islands
Latest NewsWeather

Marine Update for the Virgin Islands

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

Large northwesterly swells are anticipated to arrive as early as tomorrow morning, with elevated sea conditions persisting until at least Friday afternoon.

What to Expect:

  • Swells: Northwesterly swells ranging from 5 to 7 feet, occasionally higher.

Timing:

  • From tomorrow morning until at least Friday.

Affected Areas:

  • Northern coastal waters across the Territory, especially northern Anegada.

Potential Impacts:

  • Hazardous seas.
  • Elevated risk of dangerous rip currents.

Recommended Actions:

  • Mariners and Small Craft Operators: Navigate cautiously and avoid venturing into open waters if possible.
  • Coastal Interests: Exercise caution and avoid entering the water where possible.

Stay informed and prioritize safety during this period of elevated sea conditions.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life

You may also like

EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO POR LA NOCHE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

High Surf Advisory Remains In Effect Until Saturday

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO POR LA NOCHE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……
High Surf Advisory Remains In Effect Until Saturday
Marine Update for the Virgin Islands

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign